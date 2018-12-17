(Bloomberg) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.’s credit rating was cut by Moody’s Ratings Agency, which cited the drugmakers’ ballooning debt level following its $62 billion acquisition of Shire Plc.

Moody’s cut Takeda’s credit rating three notches to Baa2 from A2, still investment grade. The outlook is stable based on expectations that Takeda will reduce its leverage through cost synergies and growth from key products, Moody’s said in a statement Monday.

"This transformative acquisition will cause Takeda’s debt to increase almost six-fold, making the company one of the most leveraged pharmaceutical companies rated investment grade," Moody’s analyst Yukiko Asanuma said in a statement.

Takeda Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber has said he expects the company to remain investment-grade despite ratings cuts. The company wants to get net debt down to twice earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or less within three to five years, and has said it will hold off on further acquisitions to focus on debt reduction.

Takeda and Shire shareholders voted to approve the deal in early December, and it is slated to close Jan. 8.

