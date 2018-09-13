(Bloomberg) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is weighing the sale of a Shire Plc eye care business once its $62 billion purchase of the U.K. biotech firm is completed, as it seeks ways to cut the debt raised to fund the deal, people familiar with the matter said.

The Xiidra drug, used to treat dry eye disease, is among potential divestments being assessed by Takeda, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Takeda has also been discussing with banks about a possible sale of Shire’s Natpara medicine, used to control low blood calcium levels related to hypoparathyroidism, the people said.

The potential disposals could help Takeda raise about $4 billion to $5 billion, depending on the assets that ultimately get sold, the people said. Deliberations are at an early stage, and Takeda hasn’t made a decision on which divestments to pursue, according to the people.

Takeda’s own over-the-counter drug business has been drawing potential buyer interest, though it doesn’t have any current plan to sell the unit, the people said. Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber told Japan’s Nikkan Kogyo newspaper in July that Takeda does not intend to sell its OTC operations in the island nation.

Weber is overseeing a dramatic makeover that will reshape the Japanese drugmaker into a global powerhouse with a plum suite of drugs for rare diseases. Takeda secured a bridge loan facility of about $31 billion in May to help pay for the Shire purchase, in what likely is the largest borrowing ever by a Japanese company for an acquisition.

Any sale of Shire assets would only take place after Takeda’s takeover of the drugmaker is completed, the people said. A representative for Osaka-based Takeda declined to comment, while a representative for Shire didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

