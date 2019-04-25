(Bloomberg) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Inc. lowered its operating profit forecast for the year just ended by 24 percent, as it calculated the impact of its $62 billion acquisition of Shire Plc.

Operating profit will be 205 billion yen ($1.8 billion) for the year ended March 31, down from the previous forecast of 268.9 billion yen, the company said in a statement Thursday. The restatement includes 85 billion yen in costs tied to the Shire purchase, its largest acquisition ever.

Takeda’s takeover of Shire, completed in January, vaulted it into the ranks of the world’s 10 biggest drugmakers and brought lucrative therapies for rare diseases. Takeda took on about $30 billion in debt, and the company has laid out a scenario of a potential $10 billion in asset sales in an effort to deleverage.

