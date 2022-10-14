(Bloomberg) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.’s experimental dengue vaccine won the backing of a European Union advisory panel, paving the way for the product to be widely used against the mosquito-borne infection that puts half the globe’s population at risk.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency recommended the use of Takeda’s dengue vaccine, called Qdenga, according to a statement. The European Commission will make its final decision within 67 days based on the EMA’s opinion and typically follows its advice.

Takeda’s vaccine appears to be avoiding setbacks that rival Sanofi encountered after spending more than two decades to get the world’s first dengue vaccine approved in 2015 in Mexico. In August, Indonesia became the first country to authorize the use of Takeda’s Qdenga among people aged 6 to 45, making it the first inoculation for use in individuals regardless of previous dengue exposure and without the need for pre-vaccination testing.

The vaccine, which targets all four subtypes of the dengue virus, is recommended by the EU advisory panel for use among people aged four years old or above. The recommendation is for both EU nations and low- and middle-income countries, under a scheme where medical products validated by the EU drug regulator can be adopted faster in other places to address major public health challenges.

“We are one step closer towards the approval of a dengue vaccine that could benefit many of the millions of individuals around the world exposed to dengue,” said Takeda’s vaccine business head Gary Dubin in a press release on Friday. In September, he said that the vaccine can potentially generate between $700 million to $1.6 billion in annual sales.

Sanofi’s Dengvaxia received a blow in 2017 when an analysis found that people who had never suffered from dengue before getting the shot had a greater risk of developing severe disease if they were later infected. The drugmaker was forced to cut the value of its stockpiles and analysts slashed their sales estimates. The Philippines, which used Dengvaxia in a free vaccination drive, banned the jab in 2019 after fears arose.

Dengue is found in tropical climates and affects urban populations in middle-income countries in Asia, Latin America, and poorer African nations. Each year up to 400 million people get infected with dengue, 100 million people get sick from the infection and 40,000 die from severe dengue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Caused by one of four related viruses Dengue can trigger a sudden onset of fever, as well as headaches, rashes and muscle aches, and pains so severe that the disease is known as break-bone fever. In a small number of cases, sufferers can develop potentially fatal bleeding and shock.

