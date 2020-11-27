(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA ended talks about a takeover of Banco de Sabadell SA after the two Spanish lenders couldn’t agree on a price for the transaction.

Discussions collapsed after the lenders failed to reach an agreement on the exchange ratio in a potential takeover by BBVA, Sabadell said in a statement sent to the securities regulator CNMV.

The end of talks is a setback to bank consolidation in Spain, which had been at the forefront of a wave of mergers that’s reshaping Europe’s financial sector. BBVA announced talks after generating billions of euros in cash from the sale of its U.S. business. Chief Executive Officer Onur Genc said earlier this month the bank is also considering share buybacks and investing in growth projects as alternatives to a deal.

