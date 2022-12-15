(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Terminal.

The #MeToo movement came into focus five years ago, when women around the globe shared their stories of sexual harassment and abuse. As the latest phase of the cause has shifted from awareness to policy change, two common practices have come under sharp criticism in the US: nondisclosure and arbitration agreements.

The Speak Out Act — which bars employers from enforcing some NDAs that block workers from discussing incidents of sexual harassment or assault— received bipartisan support and President Joe Biden signed it into law in December.

In March, President Biden signed a separate bill prohibiting the enforcement of arbitration agreements when claims of sexual harassment or assault are made in the workplace. That same month, the House also passed the F.A.I.R. Act — Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal — which aims to prohibit pre-dispute forced arbitration agreements from being enforced altogether. Democratic Representatives Cheri Bustos of Illinois and Lois Frankel of Florida were among those who worked on and supported the bills, and join Thursday’s episode of The Big Take podcast. NDAs and arbitration agreements began as tools for companies to protect trade secrets, but have since evolved as a tool to silence people to protect corporate reputations, according to Rep. Frankel.

“What this bill, and the forced arbitration bill does, is it says look, we you want to protect your reputation, but you’ve got to do it a different way. It’s not by covering up your dirty little secrets,” said Rep. Frankel. “You can protect your reputation by having good management practices. By saying sexual harassment and abuse will not be tolerated. By making sure the management gets that message out and that it’s enforced.”

States have also taken action this year. New York recently lifted a statute of limitations to allow survivors of harassment and abuse to come forward in the next year.

In all, 22 states and Washington, D.C. have passed more than 70 workplace anti-harassment bills, dealing with a range of issues from the statute of limitations to which workers are protected by these laws, according to Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund co-founder Fatima Goss Graves, who also joined Thursday’s episode.

