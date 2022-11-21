Taking to the Skies Tuesday? It’s Likely to Be Busiest of Thanksgiving Week

(Bloomberg) -- If you’re planning on traveling by air Tuesday, bring a good book and a smartphone charger for what’s likely to be the busiest day of flights during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

While passenger numbers typically peak on Sunday, total US flights are expected to reach 48,000 Tuesday, or more than 1,000 above any other day this week, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday in a press release. That contrasts with the normal pattern of Tuesday being a relatively slow day and means airlines will be jostling for airspace with more private jets and cargo flights.

To cope, air-traffic controllers are also opening more routes in the sky for the holiday week, the FAA said. The US military has agreed to temporarily give up access to areas it normally reserves for flights so that commercial airlines can use them and limit the risk of disruptions to civilian flights, the agency said.

