(Bloomberg) -- The Taliban have allowed for 200 Americans and other civilians to leave Afghanistan on chartered planes from Kabul airport, Al Jazeera cited an unidentified official from the group as saying.

The U.S. citizens and Europeans will leave the country on Thursday afternoon, according to the Al Jazeera report. Western countries have said that any engagement with the newly-appointed government in Afghanistan would depend on several factors including allowing safe passage out of Kabul.

There were no further details on the evacuations. A U.K. diplomat said last week that Qatar was hoping to get military flights out of Kabul to allow evacuations as soon as possible and would offer international partners a quota of seats.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein said about 100 U.S. citizens were left behind in Afghanistan after the international airlift ended. The Biden administration is working to evacuate more Afghans with special immigrant visas.

The Taliban couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.