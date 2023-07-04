(Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government has banned hundreds of beauty salons run by women, the latest crackdown on the few avenues left for female employment as the country battles dire poverty.

“All beauty salons operated by women in Kabul and other provinces should be banned immediately and follow our order,” the Ministry of Vice and Virtue said in a text message on Tuesday, without providing more information. “Violators will face legal action.”

The latest announcement is part of the Taliban’s efforts to push back women from visible roles in government and society and to force them to stay at home.

The United Nations has repeatedly condemned the Taliban’s previous restrictions — prohibiting women from pursuing education above sixth grade, working in the government or private sector, visiting parks or using gyms – which it says have made it “nearly impossible” for the international community to recognize the Taliban government.

Working in hospitals as nurses and doctors is now the only jobs for women in Afghanistan. The restrictions are forcing women to secretly work from home as teachers and makeup artists.

“The Taliban don’t consider women as human beings but as a commodity to own and oppress,” said Jamila Afghan, an Afghan women’s rights activist who fled Afghanistan and now lives in Turkey. The latest ban “will affect thousands of makeup artists and close hundreds of beauty shops nationwide,” she said.

