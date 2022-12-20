(Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s Taliban-ruled government barred women from attending universities across the country, disregarding warnings from the US and inflicting yet another blow to half its population’s educational rights.

“According to a cabinet decision, you are all instructed to immediately carry out the mentioned order of suspending girls’ education until further notice,” the group’s Minister of Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Make certain that the order is executed.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the move had “permanently sentenced Afghan women to a darker and more barren future.” Price said the US would hold the Taliban accountable and the move would “carry concrete costs,” though he declined to detail what those costs would be.

The Taliban barred most girls from going to school when it came to power. Late last year, the Taliban dismissed thousands of Afghan women from government jobs and prevented them from traveling alone unless accompanied by a male relative. Women are also again required to wear head-to-toe burqas in public.

Nadeem recently said women’s education isn’t an Afghan tradition, but rather part of Western culture brought to the country during the presence of US forces. Nadeem is seen as one of the most conservative Taliban leaders, opposing all forms of women’s education.

