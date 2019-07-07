(Bloomberg) -- A Taliban car bomb targeting the provincial facility of Afghanistan’s intelligence agency in Ghazni killed at least 12 people as the group began peace talks with an Afghan delegation in Doha.

The deaths included two members of the intelligence agency, while more than 30 schoolchildren were among the wounded, a spokesman for the southeastern Ghazni province, Aref Noori, said by phone. Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed claimed responsibility, saying the attack killed many Afghan intelligence officials.

A 50-member delegation from the country has started peace talks with the militants in Doha, where the group has a political office. The two-day peace summit is adding to signs that an end to the 18-year-long conflict could be within reach.

The U.S. will also resume talks with the group on July 9 on issues that saw real progress in the seventh round of discussions: the time-frame for the withdrawal of international troops from the country, Taliban’s counter terrorism assurances, direct Afghan government and Taliban peace negotiations, and a permanent ceasefire.

The latest attacks are seen as a bid by the Taliban to increase their leverage in the talks with the U.S. The insurgents who control or contest half the country have always rebuffed calls by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for direct peace talks, and the Afghan delegation in Doha participate in a personal capacity, and not as government representatives.

