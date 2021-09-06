(Bloomberg) -- The Taliban have captured the northern Panjshir province, the last pocket of resistance standing in the way of their complete control over Afghanistan and paving the way for forming a new government.

“Panjshir province has come under the complete control of the Islamic Emirate,” Zabihullah Mujahed, a Taliban spokesman, told reporters in a WhatsApp message Monday, adding that rebel fighters had fled the province.

The whereabouts of Panjshir resistance leaders, Ahmad Massoud, the son of former militia leader Ahmad Shah Massoud who fought the Soviets and the Taliban and former vice president Amrullah Saleh, are unknown.

Taliban have said they will be announcing their new ‘inclusive’ government soon. Their Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada will head any governing council and his deputy leader Abdul Ghani Baradar will likely be in charge of the daily functioning of the government, a member of the Taliban Cultural Commission, Bilal Karimi, said last week.

Pakistan’s military spy chief, Faiz Hameed, arrived in Kabul over the weekend to meet with Taliban leaders to discuss security, border issues and government formation. The U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths also met with Baradar in Kabul over the weekend and promised that the international agency would continue to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

