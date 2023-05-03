(Bloomberg) -- Taliban’s top diplomat will travel to Pakistan later this week to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang that could include extending a Belt and Road Initiative to Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will discuss “regional stability and connectivity” in the meeting, according to Hafiz Zia Ahmad, a deputy Afghanistan foreign ministry spokesman. Muttaqi will also participate in the sixth trilateral meeting, attended by Qin and Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Chinese and Pakistani officials have previously discussed extending the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan. The cash-strapped Taliban government has expressed readiness to bring in this flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative on the prospect of getting much needed infrastructure.

The Taliban have also harbored hopes for China to boost investments in the country’s rich resources, estimated to be $1 trillion. Their government sees the investments as a way to fix an economy that’s nearly collapsed after international aid, accounting for 60% of public spending, was halted following the chaotic withdrawal of US troops in 2021.

However, Chinese businesses have been wary due to attacks by Islamic State group, which is competing with the Taliban for influence. In December, the militant group took credit for an attack at a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese diplomats and businessmen.

There’s also the presence of the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, a Xinjiang-based separatist group, that’s kept Beijing rather cautious about expanding its influence.

Muttaqi’s travel comes days after the United Nations stressed the need to engage with the Taliban rulers as Afghanistan is facing the “largest” humanitarian crisis in the world. Secretary General Antonio Guterres hosted a meeting in Doha earlier this week with representatives from more than twenty countries to discuss the urgency of addressing the issue.

Afghan Economy on Verge of Collapse If Aid Drops, UN Warns

The Taliban envoy is on the UN’s sanctions list, which includes travel restrictions and asset freezes, though he has previously received exemptions. Muttaqi was given a waiver this time at the request of Pakistan to visit the country from May 6-9 for the meeting, Reuters reported, citing unnamed diplomats.

Most Taliban leaders, including their Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, are on the UN’s blacklist.

Pakistan on its part is looking to work with the Taliban to rein in a local offshoot that’s been behind a surge in militant activity in the country.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has increased assaults on troops throughout the country after the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan following the US exit. Pakistan claimed the militant group has bases in Afghanistan, but the Taliban have repeatedly rejected this.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.