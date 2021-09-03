(Bloomberg) -- Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the diplomatic face of the Taliban, will lead the new Afghan government, Reuters reported, citing three unnamed Taliban officials.

Baradar is one of the three deputies of the Taliban’s Supreme Commander Haibatullah Akhundzada, and was the main signatory of the peace deal with the Trump administration in February 2020 that laid out the roadmap for the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from Afghanistan.

He also held secret talks with Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns late last month and recently met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who served as deputy foreign minister when the militants last controlled power in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, will have senior roles in the new government, Reuters reported.

However, two officials with Taliban’s Cultural Commission, Bilal Karimi and Abdul Qahar Balkhi, told Bloomberg News that no decisions had been taken yet on who would head the group’s new governing council.

“The cabinet announcement will be made during a ceremony and no date has been set yet,” Balkhi said. “We don’t know yet who will lead the government,” he added.

Karimi said the announcement isn’t set for today but will take place in the “near future.” He earlier said Akhundzada would head any governing council and Baradar was likely to be in charge of the daily functioning of the government.

