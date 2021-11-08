(Bloomberg) -- A delegation led by the Taliban’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will visit Pakistan tomorrow to discuss bilateral ties, meeting with officials there for the first time since the militant group swept to power in Afghanistan in August.

Issues related to economy, Afghan migrants, transit will be discussed, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the minister said on Twitter. The delegation will include the Taliban’s acting ministers of finance and trade.

