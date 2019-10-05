(Bloomberg) -- The Taliban met with U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Pakistan on Friday, for the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump ended negotiations for an Afghan peace deal, the Associated Press reported.

Khalilzad met with the Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Islamabad, the AP said, citing an unidentified Taliban official. The U.S. has said peace talks have not resumed, according to the report.

Pakistan earlier announced it would assist the Taliban and the U.S. in reviving the stalled talks. Khalilzad had also planned to meet with Pakistani counterparts in Islamabad last week while the Taliban delegation was visiting.

Talks between the U.S. and the Taliban broke down last month after Trump tweeted he had canceled secret meetings at Camp David intended to allow a drawdown of American forces after 18 years in Afghanistan.

Story Link: Taliban Met With U.S. Special Envoy Khalilzad in Pakistan: AP

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeff Sutherland in Tokyo at jsutherlan13@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Rachel Chang at wchang98@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.