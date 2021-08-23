41m ago
Taliban Name Obscure Official Central Bank Chief as Crisis Looms
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Taliban appointed Mohammad Idris as acting governor of Afghanistan’s central bank, hours after his predecessor warned of an economic crisis facing the war torn country.
Idris will “address the looming banking issues and the problems of the people,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said on Twitter. Idris headed the group’s economic commission, Muhammad Jalal, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, said in a text message. Few other details were immediately known about the new appointment.
Exiled central bank chief Ajmal Ahmady said in an interview for Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast that a Taliban-led Afghanistan faces a series of shocks that probably will lead to a weaker currency, faster inflation and capital controls. The Harvard graduate fled the country following similar departures of several other officials including former President Ashraf Ghani as the militants advanced into Kabul Aug. 15.
Banks are shut and ATM machines have dried up since the Taliban’s takeover. The Afghani hit a record low last week.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:27
GM and LG’s too-big-to-fail ties tested by US$1 billion recall
-
1:53
Tesla swaps year-away robotaxis for year-away humanoid robot
-
The cost of saving the global economy: US$834M an hour
-
12:31
Alaska ruling shows big oil’s uphill battle in climate-fears era
-
2:26
Facebook hit by new U.S. antitrust case as FTC seeks do-over
-
Renting out backyard swimming pools can be lucrative, but experts warn of risks