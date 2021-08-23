(Bloomberg) -- Taliban appointed Mohammad Idris as acting governor of Afghanistan’s central bank, hours after his predecessor warned of an economic crisis facing the war torn country.

Idris will “address the looming banking issues and the problems of the people,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said on Twitter. Idris headed the group’s economic commission, Muhammad Jalal, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, said in a text message. Few other details were immediately known about the new appointment.

Exiled central bank chief Ajmal Ahmady said in an interview for Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast that a Taliban-led Afghanistan faces a series of shocks that probably will lead to a weaker currency, faster inflation and capital controls. The Harvard graduate fled the country following similar departures of several other officials including former President Ashraf Ghani as the militants advanced into Kabul Aug. 15.

Banks are shut and ATM machines have dried up since the Taliban’s takeover. The Afghani hit a record low last week.

