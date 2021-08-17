(Bloomberg) -- The Taliban have told U.S. diplomats that they will allow for safe passage to the airport in Kabul, and the White House is now urging Americans in the besieged city to head there for transport out of Afghanistan, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

“The Taliban have informed us that they are prepared to provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport, and we intend to hold them to that commitment,” Sullivan said Tuesday during a briefing at the White House.

The operation could last until the end of the month, and the U.S. is working with the Taliban to address reports of checkpoints and physical violence against some seeking to travel to the airport, Sullivan said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said earlier Tuesday that the U.S. expects it can fly out between 5,000 and 9,000 people per day. About 11,000 Americans have self-identified as still in the country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Earlier Tuesday, the White House said civilians and military flights had resumed and around 700 people -- including 150 Americans -- had been moved out of the country in the past 24 hours. Some 3,500 U.S. troops are currently on the ground securing the airport, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.

President Joe Biden has come under bipartisan criticism for the chaotic scene in Afghanistan, where Taliban fighters toppled the government and seized control of the country ahead of the planned U.S. military withdrawal later this month.

“We did not anticipate that it would happen at the speed,” Sullivan told reporters during a news conference at the White House. “Though we were planning for these potential contingencies.”

On Monday, Afghans trying to flee the Taliban flooded Kabul’s airport, swarming aircraft on the tarmac and leaving at least seven people dead.

Biden convened his principal advisers last Wednesday evening to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Sullivan said. Thursday morning, Biden gave the order to bring in troops to secure the evacuation and draw down the embassy in Kabul, Sullivan said. The president was engaged “hour-by-hour” on the developments, he added.

Biden said Monday that he stood “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw American troops by Afghanistan by the end of the month despite the “far from perfect” scenes on the ground.

“This wasn’t just a choice between saving those women and girls and not saving those women and girls,” Sullivan said.

