(Bloomberg) -- The newly-formed Taliban government is an interim one and will include women, minorities and professionals over a period of time, the group’s main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed told reporters in Kabul Tuesday.

The group is working to add women in government positions and to improve its cabinet with the addition of experts, Mujahed said, even though he gave no timeframe for when this would happen.

The comments appear to be at odds with the Taliban government’s move last week to open schools only for boys. The Ministry of Education then made no mention of girls being allowed to resume classes, signaling that there may be restrictions on them, contrary to what the group had promised earlier.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.