Sep 7, 2021
Taliban Say New Government to Be Announced Soon
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Taliban is set to announce its new government at a press conference on Tuesday evening, according to Enaamullah Samangani, an official with the group’s cultural commission.
Several Afghan news channels, including TOLO News, also reported that an announcement on the militant’s group’s government and cabinet is expected shortly.
