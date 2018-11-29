(Bloomberg) -- The Afghan Taliban rejected an offer by President Ashraf Ghani to hold peace talks in a blow to efforts by the U.S. administration to end the 17-year old war.

The Taliban reiterated that “talking to powerless and foreign imposed entities is a waste of time because impotent sides do not possess the capacity for making decisions,” the militant group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said in a statement on Thursday, a day after Ghani formed a 12-member team to negotiate with them.

The group is fighting and negotiating with the U.S. administration, he said.

