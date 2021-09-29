(Bloomberg) -- U.S. drones have recently entered Afghanistan’s airspace and such violations must be rectified and prevented, the Taliban said on Wednesday.

The U.S. has violated all international rights and laws as well as its commitments made to the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, with the operation of these drones in Afghanistan, the group said in a statement posted by the main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed in a tweet.

U.S. troops officially left Afghanistan in end-August, marking the end of a mission that began soon after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

