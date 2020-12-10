(Bloomberg) -- Brexit negotiators will resume talks in the hope of reaching a trade deal by the new deadline of Sunday, after a dinner meeting between Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ended without a breakthrough.

The leaders agreed talks should continue in the next few days despite major differences remaining between the U.K. and European Union over what their trade relationship should look like. By Dec. 13, a firm decision will need to be taken on the future of the negotiations, the two sides said.

EU leaders will be briefed on the state of play when they gather for a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Key Developments:

Johnson and von der Leyen held three-hour dinner in Brussels

Negotiating teams to start working again, with new deadline of Sunday

U.K Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says talks “unlikely” to last beyond weekend

Von der Leyen to brief EU leaders on latest as summit begins in Brussels

Raab: Sunday’s Deadline Is Real (7:45 a.m.)

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it’s “unlikely” negotiations will go past Sunday, but added: “I can’t rule anything out.” Touring BBC and Sky television studios on Thursday, Raab insisted he could “never quite say never” to talks beyond the weekend but that “there must come some point of finality for this.”

There are still “significant differences” in the two sides’ positions and the EU will need to move “substantially” before a deal can be reached, he said.

France: We Are Ready for Jan. 1 (7:40 a.m.)

French Junior Minister for EU Affairs Clement Beaune visited the Paris train station from where Eurostars leave. “I think we can say that we are ready” for Jan. 1, when the Brexit transition period ends, Beaune said.

There will be changes for passengers whether or not there is an agreement with the U.K., the minister added. The passport of passengers will have to get a stamp whenever they cross the borders, potentially creating extra delays.

