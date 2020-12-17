(Bloomberg) -- TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc agreed to sell itself in a 1.1 billion pound ($1.5 billion) deal that will de-list the British telecommunications company.

Investment fund Toscafund Asset Management LLP and private equity firm Penta have formed Tosca IOM to acquire TalkTalk for 97 pence-per-share. The deal is a 16% premium to TalkTalk’s share price on Oct. 7, the day before the Salford, England based-company disclosed that it had received the offer, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Investors representing about 45% of the company’s shares have agreed to the deal, including TalkTalk’s largest shareholder, Chairman Charles Dunstone, Tosca said. However, the undertaking won’t be binding if TalkTalk gets another offer of more than 115 pence-per-share.

TalkTalk rejected a 135 pence-per-share approach from Toscafund last year. Fierce competition, a data breach and profit warnings have shaved about three-quarters off the value of TalkTalk shares since the first half of 2015. However, its focus on offering low-cost connections may help it weather economic pressure from measures to contain the pandemic.

In a separate earnings statement, TalkTalk said it is withdrawing the current full-year earnings guidance and will not be providing updated formal guidance. Kate Ferry, chief financial officer, is also stepping down from the board of TalkTalk.

