(Bloomberg) -- TalkTalk Telecom Group Ltd. is selling its business-to-business division to a special-purpose vehicle controlled by the broadband provider’s main shareholders as the British telecommunications company begins a breakup.

The deal values the unit at £95 million ($116 million), the company said in a statement on Monday. It also preserves a wholesale agreement with another TalkTalk operation valued at about £25 million over three years.

The transaction, which keeps the ownership under TalkTalk’s biggest shareholders, is a preliminary step toward attempts to refinance or sell the unit outright. TalkTalk is breaking into three — separating its business-to-business, consumer-facing and wholesale units as part of a plan to reorganize announced last month.

The company is coming up against looming debt maturities, which will need to be refinanced, including a revolving credit facility with banks and around £685 million pounds of high-yield bonds maturing in February 2025. TalkTalk’s notes currently trade at distressed levels, more than 1,000 basis points over sovereign yields.

Private equity firm Toscafund Asset Management agreed to buy TalkTalk in 2020 in a deal valued at about £2 billion including debt. The low-cost internet service provider has struggled with a shrinking customer base and a shift from copper to fiber optics as competition for high-speed broadband heats up, hurting their ability to compete on price as a re-seller.

