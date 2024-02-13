(Bloomberg) -- TalkTalk Telecom Group has announced the separation of its wholesale and consumer platforms in a bid to raise new funds to strike a debt refinancing.

The group’s wholesale platform business - PlatformX Communications - has entered exclusive talks with a global financial institution set to inject equity in the unit, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Macquarie Group Ltd. is said to have put forward a proposal to inject £450 million ($567 million) into the business, a person familiar with the matter has said.

TalkTalk is also working to raise new debt facilities against the PlatformX unit from third-party providers, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the residential broadband customer business will be spun off and will continue to trade under the TalkTalk brand. PlatformX and TalkTalk Consumer will trade independently from March 1, according to the statement. The consumer business is also raising its own debt.

The cash flowing in from the equity investment in PlatformX and the third-party debt facilities will be sufficient to refinance TalkTalk’s existing debt in full.

Credit Facility

The company has £685 million in junk-rated notes maturing in February 2025, on top of a revolving credit facility due in November 2024.

The notes jumped on the news of the potential Macquarie investment on Monday and are up around 7 pence on the pound this week to 93, according to CBBT pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

In the meantime, TalkTalk will also be engaging with stakeholders including its lenders and bondholders on alternative or complementary proposals, which might include the extension of the maturities of the existing debt.

