(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Talpin’s Element Capital Management posted its worst-ever year in 2021 and also fell about 2.7% in January, a month when most other macro managers made money.

The fund slid about 9% in 2021, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the first year Element has lost money since it started in 2005. The firm, which managed $15 billion as of October, was among those that struggled in last year’s tumultuous Treasury markets.

Meanwhile, Paul Tudor Jones’s macro hedge fund gained about 1.5% in January after returning 6% last year, people said.

Macro funds outperformed other strategies during last month’s market swings. Those that trade around Treasury markets and made money likely wagered on an increase in short-term U.S. rates amid expectations that the Federal Reserve would be more aggressive in its tightening. Short-dated Treasury yields, which climbed early in the month, rocketed even higher in late January.

The S&P 500 slid 5.3% in January and the Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 9%.

Representatives for the firm declined to comment.

