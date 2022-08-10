(Bloomberg) -- Most US cities saw a break last month from relentless price increases, as cheaper gasoline helped slow inflation.

Only the Tampa, Florida, metropolitan area had double-digit inflation -- up 11.2%, little changed from the 11.3% high in May. Several cities saw declines of at least a half percentage point, including San Diego, where inflation cooled to 7.3% on a year-over-year basis from 8.3% two months earlier.

For the US as a whole, the consumer price index increased 8.5%, reflecting lower energy costs, which may take some pressure off the Federal Reserve to continue with its aggressive interest-rate hikes. Further, the divergence in prices among metro areas tightened in July, with the gap shrinking between cities with the highest inflation and those with the lowest rates.

Where that gap had stretched to 6 percentage points in spring, by July the spread between inflation leader Tampa and the city with the tamest inflation -- New York -- had fallen to 4.7 points. New York’s inflation rate eased to 6.5% last month from 6.7%.

Declines in gasoline and used-car prices offers respite to consumers, though price pressures remain elevated in other categories. Shelter -- which makes up almost one-third of the CPI -- is still a driving factor behind much of the extra inflation across the Sunbelt.

Dallas-Fort Worth was the only metro area where prices accelerated to 9.4% in July from May. The cost of shelter ticked up a bit in the Metroplex, while household energy prices surged 43% from a year earlier compared with a 36% increase in the prior month.

While Tampa area motorists saw gasoline costs fall by almost a third in the past two months, shelter costs continued to climb and are up by 13.6% from a year ago.

The government tracks prices in 23 metro areas, with New York, Los Angeles and Chicago reporting inflation every month and the other cities alternating every other month. Urban Alaska and Phoenix led among cities that reported last month, at 12.4% and 12.3% in June, respectively.

