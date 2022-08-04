(Bloomberg) -- A jump in sales of Edgewell Personal Care Co.’s period products last quarter was in part fueled by media reports about limited tampon supplies, according to the company’s chief financial officer.

The owner of the Carefree and Playtex brands said that revenue for its feminine-care segment jumped 11% from a year earlier. Higher prices and improved availability helped, but overall consumption also rose.

“We saw a bit of accelerated demand in fem care, in tampons, largely around the somewhat media-constructed out-of-stock availability issues,” Chief Financial Officer Dan Sullivan said Thursday in a call with analysts.

In June, news reports highlighted issues many consumers were facing when trying to buy tampons, and manufacturers confirmed they were experiencing diminished inventories. The empty shelves didn’t quite amount to a shortage, but some buyers stocked up nonetheless. Edgewell at the time disclosed disruptions caused by surges of the omicron variant of Covid-19. Supplies have now improved, it said Thursday.

Product shortages and supply disruptions sometimes give companies a temporary boost, but they can cause damage in the long term. When shelves are empty, consumers often switch to whatever product is available, and this can result in a shift in brand loyalties. Companies’ relationships with retailers can also sour if they have trouble providing enough product for them to sell.

