(Bloomberg) -- The Defense Department is negotiating with AeroVironment Inc. to buy 10 of a new armor-piercing model of its Switchblade dive-bombing drone.

“The department is actively working to establish a contract to procure 10 Switchblade 600’s,” Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell said in a statement Wednesday. “The delivery date of these will be defined upon contract award.”

The US has committed to send at least 700 Switchblades to Ukraine and at least 100 already have arrived. Those have been the Series-300 model -- 5.5-pound (2.5-kilogram) drones designed to attack personnel and light vehicles. They can fly about six miles (10 kilometers) and loiter over a target roughly 15 minutes, according to a AeroVironment fact sheet.

The new 50-pound model being produced by the Simi Valley, California-based company can fly more than 24 miles and linger for more than 40 minutes before attacking with an anti-armor warhead. The drone operator uses a tablet-based touchscreen fire-control system with the option to pilot the missile manually.

Although Pentagon officials have previously said they intended to provide the new model to Ukraine, Maxwell, the spokeswoman, said, “The department has no active contract for Switchblade 600s and has only procured a small number of prototypes for research and development purposes.”

The new Switchblade 600 will be purchased as part of $300 million in lethal military assistance announced by the Pentagon in early April under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. That allows for contracting directly with companies for weapons instead of drawing down existing stockpiles.

The Pentagon last week awarded AeroVironment a $17.8 million order for 300 more Series 300 Switchblades, increasing an existing Army contract to $144 million.

