(Bloomberg) -- A supertanker hauling Iranian oil that U.S. authorities are trying to seize -- alleging the ship is trying to breach sanctions -- won’t be sailing to Turkey, the country’s foreign minister said.

The Adrian Darya 1 signaled on Friday that it would sail to Iskenderun, reaching the port in Turkey’s Mediterranean coast tomorrow. The ship, previously named the Grace 1, was seized in early July by British Royal Marines and taken to Gibraltar on suspicion it would ship oil to Syria in breach of sanctions. It was subsequently released, invoking the wrath of the U.S.

“The Iranian tanker is headed to Lebanon,” Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s foreign minister, told journalists in Oslo. For its part, Lebanon said it didn’t receive any request to allow the ship entry and such a delivery would be unusual.

The tanker, which appears to still have its 2 million barrel cargo on board, has signaled multiple destinations in recent days, originally showing Kalamata in Greece, then Mersin in Turkey, then more recently “for order” -- a term meaning the captain is awaiting instructions about what the vessel will do next.

The ship has been keenly watched within the oil industry since Gibraltar released it over U.S. objections on Aug. 15. The following day, the Trump administration issued a warrant for the arrest of the vessel and all oil aboard, citing violations of U.S. sanctions-related laws. Yet the Adrian Darya 1 sailed away from the U.K. territory without incident. Iran, which claimed it couldn’t be transparent about the ship’s movements due to American sanctions, later said it sold the cargo on the ship to an unspecified buyer but didn’t know the final destination.

Tupras Not Buyer

Earlier this week, Tupras, by far Turkey’s biggest oil refiner, said it’s not the buyer of the cargo on board the Adrian Darya 1.

Lebanese Energy Minister Nada Khoury says her ministry “doesn’t buy crude oil from any country and Lebanon doesn’t have a refinery” to process a cargo.

“There is no request to allow oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 to Lebanon,” she said on Twitter.

In practice, the tanker may not actually go into a port. A transfer of its cargo at sea looks more realistic. There are few if any likely ports in the eastern Mediterranean with the depth to receive a ship as big as Adrian Darya 1 when it has cargo on board, according to shipbrokers and data compiled by Bloomberg.

