(Bloomberg) -- Tanker loadings of crude oil from Azerbaijan at the Mediterranean terminal of Ceyhan have resumed after being suspended following powerful earthquakes in southeastern Turkey on Feb. 6, BP Plc said.

Loading restarted on Sunday afternoon, Tamam Bayatli, a spokeswoman for BP’s Baku office, said by email.

BP invoked force majeure on Azerbaijani oil exports via the terminal, which is not far from the epicenter of the quakes, as it did an assessment of possible damage.

The UK oil giant operates the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, which mostly carries crude from Azerbaijan to Ceyhan, from where it’s loaded onto tankers. The pipeline also transports oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

BTC has a throughput capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day, although actual exports from Ceyhan haven’t held above 1 million bpd for a sustained period since at least 2008, according to cargo loading data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.