Tanker of Russian Oil Booked for U.S. Changes Course for France

(Bloomberg) -- A tanker carrying around 1 million barrels of Russian oil changed its destination for France after initially signaling the U.S. Atlantic Coast, according to ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Beijing Spirit, loaded in Murmansk, Russia, over the weekend, and was signaling Philadelphia before changing for Le Havre in France as the next port of call. It is set to reach the destination on March 13. The tanker is carrying Russia’s arctic Varandey crude oil, according to Bloomberg data.

“This is the first tanker that is carrying Russian crude originally bound for the U.S. to now change destinations since Moscow invaded Ukraine,” said David Wech, Vortexa’s chief economist said.

Litasco SA, the trading arm of Russian oil producer Lukoil, chartered the ship to send oil from Russia to the U.S. Atlantic Coast, according to fixture reports. U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ban on imports of Russian oil Tuesday morning.

