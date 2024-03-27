(Bloomberg) -- Tankers laden with millions of barrels of Russian diesel are floating off the coast of Brazil — with more on the way.

Ships holding at least 3.2 million barrels of diesel-type fuel from Russian ports are idling in waters off the world’s fifth largest country, according to Kpler and ship-tracking data, compiled by Bloomberg.

It’s not clear why the cargoes are getting held up. However, the glut is the latest sign of snarls in the delivery of petroleum from Russia at a time when US and UK sanctions are tightening. Diesel cargoes are also being held in tankers in the Mediterranean and Gulf of Guinea, while crude is backing up outside Indian ports.

See also: Russian Diesel Supply Is Starting to Pile Up on Tankers at Sea

While the glut is notable — 3.2 million barrels would meet about two weeks of the Latin American country’s imports — there doesn’t appear to be a complete halt in the discharge of cargoes from Russia in Brazil. Of the vessels off the nation’s coast, at least two are Sovcomflot PJSC tankers.

There are also at least 3.3 million barrels of diesel currently being transported toward Brazil, much of it across the Atlantic. It seems unlikely traders would continue sending the cargoes if they weren’t able to unload.

Other vessels are signaling Brazil, but their movements suggest they may not be heading to the country anytime soon. The nation has also imported diesel-type fuel from the UAE and Kuwait this month.

(Updates with detail on floating tankers in fourth paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected floating and in-transit figures.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.