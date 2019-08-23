(Bloomberg) -- Tanzanian police arrested a second journalist within a month, further raising concern that the East African nation is suppressing the press and curbing freedoms.

Joseph Gandye, who reports for Watetezi Television, was taken by authorities on Thursday, according to the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition, which owns the online channel. His arrest came after he reported that police officers allegedly tortured detainees in the central Iringa region.

Gandye was “detained at Urafiki police station in Dar es Salaam,” but will be transferred to Iringa where his bail application will be heard, according to a statement by the rights group.

He’s the second journalist to be taken into custody after Eric Kabendera was arrested three weeks ago and charged with counts including participating in organized crime. Foreign donors are among those who have warned that the human rights situation in Tanzania is deteriorating under President John Magufuli.

“I don’t have any information on that report,” Dar es Salaam police commander Lazaro Mambosasa said when reached for comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ken Karuri in Dar es Salaam at kkaruri@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Helen Nyambura

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.