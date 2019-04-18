(Bloomberg) -- Tanzania’s government declined to authorize the publication of the International Monetary Fund’s report on the state of the East African nation’s economy, which could have significant implications for foreign investment and aid flows.

Under Article IV of its Articles of Agreement, the IMF is authorized to inspect the economic, financial and exchange-rate policies of its members to ensure a smooth-running international monetary system. This entails at least one annual visit by IMF economists to the member country to analyze data and hold meetings with government and central bank officials. They submit a report to the executive board, which then transmits its views to the country’s government and publishes a summary of the report on its website with the consent of the member nation.

“On March 18, 2019, the executive board of the IMF concluded the consideration of the 2019 Article IV Consultation with the United Republic of Tanzania,” the IMF said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “The authorities have not consented to publication of the staff report or the related press release.”

