(Bloomberg) --

Tanzania canceled plans to allow Kenya Airways Plc to resume flights to the East African nation because Kenya excluded Tanzanians in the list of nationals allowed into its territory under revised coronavirus restrictions.

Tanzania isn’t on the list of nationals exempted from quarantine when they travel to the neighboring Kenya, according to a statement published Saturday by Kenya’s Ministry of Transport in the Nairobi-based Daily Nation newspaper.

“On a reciprocal basis, the Tanzanian government has decided to nullify its approval for the Kenya Airways flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar effective Aug. 1 until further notice,” according to a July 31 statement on the website of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority. “This letter also rescinds all previous arrangements that permit Kenya Airways flights into the United Republic of Tanzania.”

Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who has rejected calls for a lockdown, in May instructed authorities to test all coronavirus-related equipment donated to the country before distribution in the public health system. The leader in the past questioned the reliability of test results from the national laboratory and ordered an investigation, saying the outbreak wasn’t as bad as the results suggested.

