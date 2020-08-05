(Bloomberg) -- Tanzania’s biggest opposition party chose Tundu Lissu as its candidate for presidential elections scheduled for October.

The 52-year-old human-rights lawyer beat two other contestants in a landslide victory in the opposition Chadema party’s primary elections. He was officially endorsed by the party’s general council late Tuesday.

Lissu returned to Tanzania last week from exile in Europe, three years after surviving an assassination attempt.

“Now is the time to demand the National Electoral Commission doesn’t disqualify our candidates and steal the elections,” he said on Twitter after his nomination.

President John Magufuli, who is seeking re-election for a second term, and his ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party are expected to win the Oct. 28 general election, but may face a strong challenge if the opposition unites behind a single candidate.

