(Bloomberg) --

Tanzania’s biggest opposition parties will proceed with plans to name a single presidential candidate, despite the authorities warning that the deadline for coalitions has lapsed.

The main opposition Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo parties have been in talks about fronting Tundu Lissu as a joint challenger against incumbent President John Magufuli. They also plan to unite behind a single candidate in Tanzania’s semi-autonomous Indian Ocean archipelago of Zanzibar. A decision is scheduled to be announced on Saturday.

The parties will “defy” any attempt at blocking their plans as they prepare for the Oct. 28 general elections, ACT-Wazalendo Secretary-General Ado Shaibu said on Friday. The parties “are within the ambit of the law because we are forming a loose cooperation and not a formal coalition as specified by law,” Shaibu said.

Earlier, the authorities said the move could breach a requirement that interested groups sign a coalition agreement at least three months before elections are held, and have it approved. The “law prohibits political parties from forming a coalition at this stage of the election process,” Deputy Registrar of Political Parties Sisty Nyahoza told journalists on Thursday.

Lissu, a human rights lawyer who survived an assassination attempt in September 2017 and returned to Tanzania in July from self-imposed exile in Europe, is seen as Magufuli’s main challenger. He has pledged to fight for fair and credible elections.

Human rights groups including New York-based Human Rights Watch have accused Magufuli’s administration for suppressing basic freedoms. Magufuli has denied the allegations. In his first five-year term, Magufuli has been hailed for reducing inefficiencies in government and fighting corruption, but also blamed for policies said to discourage private investment.

The U.S. said it will “not hesitate to consider consequences for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process,” its embassy in Tanzania said in a statement on Thursday. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to back a resolution that would enable the Trump administration to impose sanctions in relation to democratic backsliding in the country, DaMina Advisors said in a separate note.

Sanctions could impact investing in Tanzania, Africa’s fourth-largest gold producer, where companies including Barrick Gold Corp. and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. operate.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.