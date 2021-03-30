(Bloomberg) -- Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has nominated Philip Mpango, who has been serving as finance minister, to be deputy president, according to the speaker of the nation’s parliament.

Lawmakers will vote on his nomination on Tuesday, Speaker Job Ndugai said in the capital, Dodoma.. Hassan became president after the death of John Magufuli earlier this month. She didn’t immediately name a replacement for Mpango.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.