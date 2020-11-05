(Bloomberg) -- Tanzania inaugurated John Magufuli as president on Thursday for a second five-year term following a disputed election that the opposition denounced as fraudulent.

Magufuli vowed to maintain peace and stability in the East African nation, saying his 84.4% victory from the Oct. 28 vote was “not only for the ruling CCM party, but for all Tanzanians.”

“The election is over,” he repeatedly said. He didn’t address opposition demands for the formation of independent electoral bodies in the mainland and semi-autonomous Zanzibar archipelago, and for fresh elections.

Tundu Lissu, the main opposition leader, has vowed to push ahead with nationwide street protests, while the U.S. threatened to take action against the government.

Lissu, 52, was among several opposition leaders arrested on Monday after authorities banned protests. He was released without charge, but others remain in police custody.

Other Western nations have also criticized the election, saying there were “credible allegations” of irregularities, including ballot stuffing and violence against civilians by security forces. Tanzania election officials reject the allegations.

Read more: Tanzania Opposition Vow to Protest Election Loss Despite Arrests

Norway’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said her government was concerned by “reports on killings, violence, detentions and abductions in connection with the electoral process.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.