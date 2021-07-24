(Bloomberg) --

Tanzania’s central bank said inflation remains low, within its target range of 3% to 5%, despite a recent increase in oil prices, and that the risk to the outlook is moderate.

The improving global economy will provide “great impetus” to a recovery in Tanzania, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement Saturday following its latest meeting.

Tanzania to Maintain Accommodative Monetary Policy in 2021-22

Monetary policy has succeeded in sustaining adequate liquidity in banks and stabilizing Tanzania’s money market interest rates at low levels, the bank said.

The MPC maintained its decision to expand money supply in July and August.

