(Bloomberg) -- Tanzania’s central bank said it expects gross domestic product to grow by 5.5% in 2024, after an expansion of about 5% in 2023.

“Growth is expected to be driven by public and private investment, reforms to improve business conditions, favorable weather, and a rebound in tourism,” the Bank of Tanzania projected.

It made the forecast in a monetary policy report emailed to Bloomberg News on Saturday.

The East African nation’s central bank said it expects Tanzania’s GDP to grow 5.2% in the first quarter of 2024, against a 5.6% expansion in the same period a year ago.

“Inflation is forecast to remain low and stable, at around 3.2%, below the target of 5%,” the central bank said.

Tanzania’s central bank started using interest rates to set monetary policy in January as part of reforms to modernize its economy.

It set a central bank rate of 5.5% for the first quarter of 2024, consistent with the inflation target and growth outlook.

Read more: Tanzania Forecasts Economic Growth Will Accelerate Next Year

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.