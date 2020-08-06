(Bloomberg) --

Tanzania’s former Foreign Minister Bernard Membe won the endorsement of opposition party ACT-Wazalendo to challenge President John Magufuli in elections scheduled for Oct. 28.

Membe joined ACT-Wazalendo last month after he failed to take on Magufuli for the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi’s presidential nomination. After the ex-minister’s candidature was announced in Dar es Salaam, the commercial hub, he said his new party is in talks with main opposition Chadema about forming a coalition ahead of the vote.

Magufuli is expected to win a second five-year term, but may face a strong challenge if the opposition unites behind a single candidate. Chadema on Tuesday chose human-rights lawyer Tundu Lissu, who survived an assassination attempt in 2017, as its nominee.

“We are leading efforts to ensure that we join forces with other political parties in the elections,” ACT-Wazalendo leader, Zitto Kabwe, told supporters on Wednesday.

While Magufuli has been hailed for making the government more efficient, he has faced criticism from opponents including Kabwe for cracking down on dissent. He denies the allegation.

