Tanzanian President John Magufuli reappointed Doto Biteko as his mining minister in cabinet postings following his re-election in October.

Medard Kalemani retained his role of energy minister, State House Chief Secretary John Kijazi announced on the state’s Tanzania Broadcasting Corp. on Saturday.

Magufuli, who won a second five-year term, left several key ministerial posts unchanged. Last month, he reappointed Philip Mpango as finance chief and Palamagamba Kabudi continued as foreign minister.

Tanzania is Africa’s fourth-largest gold producer, with miners including Barrick Gold Corp. operating there. The East African country also has an estimated 57.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

