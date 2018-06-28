(Bloomberg) -- Tanzania said its gross domestic product in 2017 reached 116.1 trillion shillings, or $51.1 Billion, according to the National Bureau of statistics.

At constant prices, the GDP expanded 7.1 percent last year to 50.5 trillion shillings, the agency said in a statement on its website. East Africa’s second-biggest economy has been growing at an average 7 percent for the past decade and the Finance Minister projects expansion at 7.2 percent in 2018.

State spending on infrastructure, increased mineral production and improved agricultural output boosted the economy last year, the NBS said.

