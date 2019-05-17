(Bloomberg) -- Tanzania aims to double rice production to 4.5 million tons by 2030 from 2.22 million tons in 2018, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

The East African nation will focus on facilitating irrigation and improving post-harvest processes to increase production of Tanzania’s most cultivated food crop after corn, the ministry said in an emailed statement.

