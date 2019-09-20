Tanzania to Deliver 100,000 Tons of Corn to Zimbabwe in Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- Tanzania agreed to deliver 100,000 tons of corn within weeks to Zimbabwe, where a drought and floods from a cyclone led to a severe shortage of the staple.

The first shipment of 1,200 tons left Thursday, and 17,000 tons will go next week, Tanzania’s Agriculture Minister Japhet Hasunga said Friday by phone. Shipments will continue until all the agreed volume has been delivered to the southern African country, he said.

