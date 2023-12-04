Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
What you're getting wrong about terminations in Ontario
SPONSORED: Losing your job is always a shock, even if you saw it coming. It feels like the rug has been pulled out from beneath, leaving you in a state of uncertainty as you scramble to figure out your next steps.
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:22
A timeline of Bank of Canada rate hikes
-
8:27
High rates untenable amid household 'debt crisis': Rosenberg
-
7:17
EXPLAINER: First Quantum, the Canadian miner at the heart of mining protests in Panama
-
7:00
Approach art investing as you would stocks and bonds: expert
-
4:09
Declining prices shift Canadian views of homes as investments
-
5:20
Charlie Munger, who helped Buffett build Berkshire, dies at 99
-
-
Dec 1
Bank of Canada rate decision: What economists expect7:03
Bank of Canada rate decision: What economists expect
Economists are expecting the Bank of Canada will hold interest rates at its key policy announcement next week, with some saying they expect the central bank to be done hiking rates.
-
Dec 15:24
Billionaire Texan heir is helping bring back the woolly mammoth
A Texas oil heir’s quest to make Dallas a hub for biotech is showing signs of paying off, potentially paving the way for scientific discoveries ranging from reviving the woolly mammoth to treatments for cancer.
-
Nov 307:03
What do the latest GDP figures mean for the Bank of Canada?
Canada’s economy shrank in the third quarter, according to Statistics Canada, adding fuel to the narrative that the Bank of Canada will need to lower interest rates soon to avoid a deep recession – but economists have varying views on when to expect cuts.
-
1h ago6:16
Short-term rentals have 'significantly impacted' housing affordability: Desjardins
A Desjardins report suggests short-term rentals likely contributed to the housing affordability crisis in Canada and around the world.
-
4h ago5:54
Markets start December in the green after 'remarkable' November comes to a close
Canada's main stock index gained more than 200 points Friday on broad-based strength led by base metals, industrials and telecom stocks, while U.S. markets also rose.
-
Dec 1
The hidden environmental cost of your overflowing email inbox
The hidden environmental cost of your overflowing email inbox
When consumers think about ways to reduce their carbon footprint, lowering their car usage, eating fewer animal products and reducing their waste likely come to mind.
-
5h ago5:41
Oil holds losses as market fails to shake off post-OPEC+ gloom
Oil held a run of declines — after failing to sustain an early gain — amid continuing skepticism that the latest OPEC+ supply cuts will turn the market tide.
-
2h ago
The Daily Chase: Bank of Canada rate decision this week
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
-
Nov 29
Heritage minister hints at adjusting funds CBC could get under Google deal
Heritage minister hints at adjusting funds CBC could get under Google deal
The Liberal government is hinting that it will take steps to limit how much money Canada's publicly funded broadcaster can collect under Ottawa's new revenue-sharing agreement with Google.
-
5h ago10:10
Bonds retreat as doubts over rate cuts creep in
Stocks and bonds retreated as traders pause after November’s blockbuster rally and debate the case for interest rate cuts. Bitcoin surged past US$41,000, while gold briefly touched an all time high.
-
2h ago7:23
Jefferies opens Canada investment-banking unit in global push
Jefferies Financial Group is starting an investment-banking unit in Canada as part of an international expansion of its core Wall Street operations.
-
Dec 17:17
First Quantum starts arbitration in case of closed copper mine in Panama
Canada’s First Quantum Minerals Ltd. announced Friday it has requested arbitration proceedings to fight a Panamanian decision to halt a major open-pit copper mine concession in Panama or obtain damages.
-
Dec 17:29
Fed's Powell notes inflation is easing but downplays discussion of interest rate cuts
Inflation is slowing steadily, but it’s too early to declare victory or to discuss when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday.
-
Nov 28
Panama to shut down First Quantum mine after ruling, president says7:17
Panama to shut down First Quantum mine after ruling, president says
Panama’s government said it will shut a giant copper mine owned by First Quantum Minerals Ltd., damping hopes that the company might be able to reach a new deal to keep operating.
-
Dec 17:19
Economists react to November job numbers
The Canadian economy added nearly 25,000 new jobs in November, but the gains were offset by Canada’s rapid population growth during the same period, economists say.
-
Dec 14:28
Canadian bank earnings were messy this quarter: portfolio manager
The Canadian banks set aside more money for bad loans than expected this quarter, while also indicating there will be layoffs in the months ahead, but one portfolio manager says this weakness should create a buying opportunity for investors in the future.