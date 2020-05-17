(Bloomberg) --

Tanzanian President John Magufuli sacked the nation’s deputy health minister amid criticism that his government is mishandling its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Faustine Ndugulile, a trained medical doctor, became the fifth high-ranking public health official to be removed from his position over the past month. No reason was given for his dismissal. He has recently contradicted government advice, such as warning against the use of steam therapy to prevent or cure the virus -- a measure that had been promoted by Magufuli.

The U.S. warned on May 13 that the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Tanzania, which has suspended the release of official infection data. Neighboring Zambia and Kenya have partially closed their borders to the country.

Magufuli earlier this month questioned the reliability of test results from the national health laboratory and ordered an investigation, saying the outbreak in the country isn’t as bad as the results suggest. The government hasn’t released an update on coronavirus cases since April 29. The World Health Organization has reported 509 infections and 21 deaths in the East African nation.

